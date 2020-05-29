Rotorua drive-through hāngī sells out, more to come

One of the largest Māori-owned tourist attractions in Rotorua, Mitai Māori Village, has come up with a new venture to earn some cash following the impact of COVID-19.

Founder Wetini Mitai-Ngatai says the business has started a drive through hāngī, delivering kai to the public every Friday.

The idea has been so successful that they've sold out of hāngī today but will take more orders for next Friday, June 5.

The hāngī can be picked up from Mitai Māori Village or orders of 10 or more can be delivered for free.