Rotorua Housing Accord to bring end to emergency housing

A new housing accord signed between the government, Rotorua Lakes Council and Ngāti Whakaue is aimed at solving the chronic housing shortage crisis that has filled motels throughout the tourist town.

Housing Minister Megan Woods says Rotorua has experienced significant population growth in recent years, with more than 9000 more people living in Rotorua since 2013 and only 1200 private homes built plus a net loss of public homes under the last National government.

“This has created an unacceptable rise in house prices and rental costs,” Woods said.

“The accord spells out clearly the government’s commitment to Rotorua as it works with the community to deliver more public, transitional and affordable housing, and also provide safe, supported emergency accommodation.

Rawiri Waru, the chairman of a Te Arawa working party responding to emergency housing, says it was established to investigate and identify solutions.

He says people must come first.

'Protecting well-being'

“He kura tangata, a human being is precious. As mana whenua, Te Arawa and in particular Ngāti Whakaue, respect and strive to care for everyone in our rohe. We agree that housing development, which is environmentally friendly and sustainable, is desperately needed in Rotorua. But, above all Te Arawa is driven by our inherited value of protecting the well-being and safety of people who reside in Rotorua and manuhiri who come to our rohe.

“This accord recognises our collaborative duty to address the chronic housing crisis and tackle the many issues that have emerged from it. Me whai mana nui hoki ngā mātāpono a Te Arawa ki tēnei take kīhai ki tā Te Arawa whakatau ai. Te Arawa beliefs and ideologies must be given mana and applied as directed by Te Arawa,” Waru said.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said the accord responded to the urgent need to end mixed-use tourism accommodation and deliver better housing solutions for those in need.

Collaboration

The council is already making more progress in speeding up development with more than a 150 per cent increase in new dwelling consents issued in the last two years since September 2020.

“But lasting change cannot be achieved without the three parties working together to deliver better outcomes for everyone who lives here in our beautiful district,” Tapsell said.

Woods says the Accord seeks to progressively reduce the use of motels for emergency housing in Rotorua to near zero, provide quality delivery of care and wrap-around support to people in emergency accommodation and build more public homes to address the housing shortage in Rotorua.

“Significant work is underway, with around 330 public and transitional homes under construction or in planning by Kāinga Ora, community housing providers and iwi and Māori.

“There has also been a strong partnership with Māori resulting in several new housing developments across Rotorua, by, for and with Māori. I acknowledge the work of the Te Arawa and Ngāti Whakaue, who have been working assiduously with the government to get better housing outcomes for whānau and individuals in Rotorua,” Woods said.