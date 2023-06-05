Rotorua iwi embraces bilingual road signs

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst with Takitimu Māori Ward councillors from left Ana Apatu, Kellie Jessup and Renata Nepe at the Downer depot in Hastings. Downer NZ has been contracted to install the signs. Photo / Lauren Crimp / RNZ

Iwi groups around Rotorua are supporting a move to introduce bilingual road signage in Aotearoa.

In 2017 Rotorua declared its intention to advance as a bilingual city and district, pledging to support and promote both te reo Māori and English.

Chair of Te Arawa Lakes Trust Geoff Rolleston has been encouraged by the recent initiative from Waka Kotahi and Te Mātāwai, which released a suite of bilingual traffic signs for consultation.

"Limited progress has been made to date due to the complexities of the law, but the recent actions by Waka Kotahi and Te Mātāwai have opened the door to exciting opportunities."

National transport spokesperson Simeon Brown recently said that billingual traffic signs were unclear, a stance which Rolleston said was unfortunate.

"The recent stance taken by some political parties, suggesting that having bilingual signs on roads is 'too difficult' and that 'people would not understand,' contradicts the positions previously taken by the National Party and the Māori Party, which is disappointing."

The Rotorua Reorua project to promote both te reo Māori and English is led by Te Tatau o Te Arawa with support from its partner, the Rotorua Lakes Council and was launched to encourage and remind locals that they can all contribute to the growth of te reo Māori.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa Chair James Hamiora commended the road signage initiative by Waka Kotahi and Te Mātāwai.

"Their collaboration reflects why Aotearoa is special to locals and international visitors who travel from all corners of the globe to New Zealand.

"Te Tatau o Te Arawa and Te Arawa Lakes Trust are penning a submission of support for Reorua road signage because it enhances our local communal efforts to advance as a bilingual city and district so te reo is seen, heard and celebrated alongside the English language."

-RNZ