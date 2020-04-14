Rough sleepers need essential services too - 8.30am Newsbreak

- As part of Auckland Emergency Management's welfare support efforts across the region, mobile phones are being distributed to Auckland's homeless community by the council and its non-government organisation (NGO) outreach and housing partners. The phones will help ensure that Auckland's homeless continue to get the support they need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Hundreds of rough sleepers have already been moved into emergency accommodation and now work is underway to ensure they have ongoing access to other essential services such as food, medical care and general welfare checks.

- Te Reureu and Ngāti Kauwhata are working in conjunction with major companies in the Manawatū region to meet the needs of their people. While life outside of Alert Level 4 is still uncertain, Dennis Emery, Chairman of Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata and his team will continue to prepare for the unknown.