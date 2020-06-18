Round 2: Covid-19's third case

New Zealand has another confirmed case of Covid-19.

A man in his 60s tested positive at the border after flying in from Pakistan via Doha.

It comes a day after it was revealed two sisters with Covid-19 were released from isolation early to travel from Auckland to Wellington to visit a dying relative but were not tested before they left. They have since tested positive.

Health authorities are scrambling to find the more than 360 people who may be linked to the two cases after coming into contact with them.

Today there were fears the virus may have spread among children at a kura in Rotorua but the connecting person, a flight attendant on the same aircraft as the two sisters, has since tested negative.