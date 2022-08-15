Royal commission into state care abuse to hear from Crown agencies

It's been a long wait for survivors of state abuse but, finally, they will hear from government department heads about the failures of the state to properly care for children placed in their care.

State agencies, including Oranga Tamariki and the Ministry of Social Development, are to answer questions from the Royal Commission of Inquiry into State Abuse about their involvement.

The 10-day hearing will cover the failures of the state to prevent and respond to abuse in care.

Today marked the start of proceedings with opening addresses. Crown lawyer Rachael Schmidt-McCleave gave an indication of where the Crown sat in terms of the case.

"The state did not always ensure children, disabled people, deaf people and those with mental health conditions were safe when in state care."

But it was a statement the survivor spokesperson Tu Chapman, already knew personally to be true.

'Take responsibility

"The opening statements gave us a good indication of where they are heading. But it's nothing we don't already know."

"We just want them to be honest with their responses. We need them to take responsibility and, unfortunately, we can't do that as SAG (Survivor Advisory Group) members, so we are imploring the commission to do it on our behalf."

Fourteen chief executives from different government departments and agencies will give evidence and answer questions about failures in state care. The Survivors Advisory Group member Frances Tagaloa also wants the heads of those departments to hear what they have to say.

"To hear how leaving the institutions to remedy abuse of children and vulnerable has failed. In all institutions, state and faith-based care need transformative change to combat that systemic problem."