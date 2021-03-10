Royal family under fire following Oprah interview

Meghan Markle interviewed by Oprah Winfrey / sourced, Harpo Productions.

Questions are being raised around the world about the integrity of the British royal monarchy following an Oprah Winfrey interview with Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

In the revealing interview that appeared on Three for the first time in Aotearoa last night, Markle and Harry shared how they were faced with racism and the lack of support for mental illness that influenced their exit from the royal family.

The discussion of racism arose when Markle shared concerns from a royal family member about how her son Archie with Prince Harry might look.

"There were concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born," Markle said.

When Winfrey questioned Harry on who from the royal family had concerns about the colour of his son's skin, he said he would never share that information.

Following the interview, Winfrey made it clear who Harry said it wasn't.

"He did not share the identity with me but he wanted to make sure I knew and that, if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother or grandfather," Winfrey said.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II meeting Harry and Meghan's son Archie / sourced, Newshub.

During the interview, Harry said although he now has a strained relationship with his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William, he still has a strong bond with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

"She's my Cuddle in Chief," the duke said.

During the interview, Markle said she was silenced by the royal institution when the British tabloids were defaming and trashing her in the media. And when she asked for help, the institution said it could not do anything to help her.

"I didn't want to live," Markle said.

Harry moved his family to Canada to try to find peace but they planned to continue their jobs as working royals. However, he was told he would no longer be on the royal payroll, forcing him to use the only money he had to look after his family - money left for him by his mother Princess Diana.

The couple found refuge in California, where they were taken in by movie producer Tyler Perry.

Following the interview, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Queen Elizabeth saying that she was saddened to find out the full extent of the situation and that the royal family will be treating the matters raised in the interview seriously.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

With their new life in the United States, Harry and Meghan have since started their own media company called Archwell and have landed deals with Netflix and Spotify.