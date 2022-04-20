Rua Bioscience launches its first cannabis medicine

Rua Bioscience, from the East Coast, is celebrating a victory with the launch of its first medicinal cannabis product. The company is just one of two in New Zealand growing and manufacturing medicinal cannabis.

It's an important milestone for a home-grown company from the East Coast.

Sales from the product will be the first revenue for the business, which listed on the NZX in 2020 at 70c a share. The share has since fallen heavily but is now recovering, trading today at 40c.

Rua Bioscience CEO Rob Mitchell says the medicine’s launch, complemented by New Zealand’s first compassionate access scheme for medicinal cannabis, is an important moment for the company and the community it was created for.

“It’s incredible to think that we have been able to work through the medical regulatory system and establish the capability we need to manufacture medicine to world-class GMP standards, all from Te Tairāwhiti. It doesn’t just put us on the ladder, it puts us on the map"

Medicinal cannabis use in New Zealand is growing. The number of packs of medicinal cannabis prescribed and supplied in New Zealand is growing at an average rate of 2,500 percent annually. In 2021 it was over 31,000; compared to just 2,000 in 2018.

Connection to whānau

Panapa Ehau, one of the founders of Rua says, it's about the connection to whānau on the East Coast, and providing respite for sufferers of many different ailments.

"That is the connection to the families that have supported us in years gone by when we started."

"Whānau have long used this for medicinal use."

Panapa says while there is a stigma attached to cannabis, people have long used it for medicinal purposes, and that stigma is still being seen in other countries, where some banks refuse to do business with companies involved in cannabis.

But he says there are a lot of good people involved doing good work.

"A lot of good people throughout the world have helped us. We commend them. They have given their expertise to us."