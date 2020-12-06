Ruapehu College appoints new principal

Ruapehu College principal Marama Allen. Photo / Supplied

Ruapehu College has appointed Marama Allen (Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Uenuku) as the school's new principal.

“Marama knows our community and school exceptionally well and will be able to hit the ground running, having served as deputy principal for 6 years, and as acting principal since September this year,” board of trustees chairperson Elijah Pue said in a statement.

Allen, who will lead the school of almost 200 students, 60% of whom are Māori, said she was privileged to be appointed to the role.

“I’m humbled to be appointed principal to lead our school into the future. There is much work to get on with and 2021 is going to be yet another year of further development of our school to boost student success even more. I’m excited by the challenge.”

Allen will begin in the role immediately and recruitment for a new deputy principal will begin shortly.