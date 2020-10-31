Ruapehu District Council backs Māori Wards

Ruapehu District Council has voted to introduce Māori Wards in time for the 2022 local body elections. However, whether the wards are established will likely depend on a community vote.

The establishment of Māori Wards has the backing of the Ruapehu District Māori Council which has been reviewing the best way to improve Māori participation in council decision-making.

Mayor Don Cameron said the decision "whose time has come" was not unanimous, with a 10-2 vote in favour.

“The concern of the dissenting councillors was that the decision could be considered as race-based and that there are other opportunities for Māori to be involved in council without establishing Māori Wards.

"The majority of council felt, however, that on balance it would enhance engagement with Māori, upholding the principles of partnership and participation and allow a way for Māori perspectives to help influence council thinking."

Mayor Cameron said the council's resolution does not mean the Māori Wards will automatically be created as there are a number of steps required, including a community poll if 5% of electors demand one.

The mayor said he strongly encouraged people to support the council's resolution and not to see it as something to be fearful of.