Ruatāhuna study to help kererū repopulation

Tūhoe Tuawhenua Trust has started a new research study on what is causing bird populations to fall in the Ruatāhuna forests.

People in the community have been employed to catch and monitor pests and are studying whether pests eating bird food sources are the cause. If so, preparing pest control options will be the next step.

Tūhoe Tuawhenua Trust’s Brenda Tahi says birds are being depleted in the bush, and it is not just due to the impact of pests eating their eggs or affecting their fertility.

“But they also eat a lot of bird food sources. We want to know how bad it is and where, before planning ahead.”

Rats, mice and possums

Paratene Ripia and Slaine Rangiahua work for Tūhoe Tuwhenua Trust as guardians of the manu and are monitoring pests on 25 Māori-owned blocks throughout Ruatāhuna - including how much food source is being eaten, what food and if this is a reason for the drop in bird numbers.

“We need to worry about the mice, the rats and the possum,” Ripia says.

Rangiahua agrees, "I’m hoping that with the mahi I am doing the numbers will change.”

Areas on 9000 hectares of land throughout Ruatāhuna are being monitored.

‘More birds in the bush’ is the name of the project which has been running for 18 months so far.

It is supported by Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research.

“In the past, everyone went for the pest control solution. We are looking after our manu in particular ways, planting certain trees to enhance the forest so that it gives them more feed, or we may look at directly feeding them,” says Tahi.

The research will be completed in two years and the information will be made into resources for other iwi.