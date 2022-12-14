Ruatoki welcomes home its world cup winner

Ruatoki got some exciting news this week when it welcomed its world champion Black Ferns player Stacey Fluhler.

Fluhler arrived on a fire engine at the Ruatoki Rugby Club hall, with the truck’s bell going, which set off the children waiting to greet her, cheering and waving their welcome home signs

Fluhler said she was filled with excitement as well as gratitude as she witnessed the children.

"Look at this, they are all here supporting the Black Ferns and me, I so love that," she said.

Fluhler showed off her gold medal and the World Cup the Black Ferns won against England in a soldout Eden Park to the crowd.

But Fluhler had special news for her hometown – she plans to return to the valley and play for Ruatoki as she has never put on the local jersey.



Fluhler receives a world champ's welcome in Ruatoki.

Ruatoki jersey

"I love representing our country but representing our people is so much more special," she said.

Meanwhile her father claimed that the water in the Ōhinemataroa river could perhaps be the reason why Ruatoki valley players are so good including Fluhler's older brother, Beaudein Waaka and relatives Ngarohi McGarvey and Otere Black who are also from the valley.

Her supporters said Fluhler was an inspiration for children, girls and women of the valley and around New Zealand.

"I support her and our women. What she is doing will empower others,” Tuhoe kaumatua Kelly Kaata (Fluhler’s grandfather) said.



Just last month New Zealand hosted the world’s eighth Women & Sports conference, which highlighted the biggest obstacle to overcoming gender inequality - investment in professional and grassroots rugby.

This week Fluhler expressed her wish for women to be more invested in as the exposure would give them more opportunities to travel and play in New Zealand as well as the world.

Building from the grassroots

She said women had the nurturing needed to reward their talents that would keep women in the sport. And having more media outlets covering women’s sports as well as more sponsorships would make a huge difference.

"As a kid, it’s much more fun playing, you are there for fun. But, if our girls don’t get that support from the grassroots level, then how are they going to get to a professional level?" she said.



During the Women’s Rugby World Cup final Fluhler injured her ankle.

"It is still a little broken. However, I’m trusting in the process and I hope to get back into running on the field again real soon.”

She has yet to decide who to play for next year - NZ Sevens or Chiefs Mana.