Ruatoria kura creates face shields to protect frontline health workers - 11.30am Newsbreak

- 49 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the past 36 hours, with 22 probable new cases. That brings the total number of confirmed and probable cases in NZ to 868 people, while 103 have since recovered from the virus. 13 people remain in hospital, one remains in intensive care - all are in a stable condition. Of the total cases, 62 are Māori and 23 are Pacific Islanders. Globally the infection total has passed 1 million.

- Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Waiū o Ngāti Porou is creating face shields and hand sanitiser to protect frontline health workers on the East Coast. The Ruatoria-based kura manufactured 75 hand sanitisers and also delivered them with face-shields, due to the limited resources supplied to Ngāti Porou Hauora staff at Te Puia Springs Hospital and the Ruatoria Health Clinic. Principal Phil Heeney says Māori can do more.