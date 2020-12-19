Rubbish truck rolls on on-ramp to Auckland's southern motorway

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on Auckland's southern motorway after a rubbish truck's trailer rolled midday Saturday.

Police were called about 12.10pm to a crash at the Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp, northbound.

There were no serious injuries, police said in a statement.

The on-ramp was closed after the incident and motorists were told to expect delays and to take an alternative route.

Shortly before 3.30pm, Waka Kotahi advised that the crash had been cleared and the onramp reopened.

