Rubbish truck rolls on on-ramp to Auckland's southern motorway

Photo / Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency
Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on Auckland's southern motorway after a rubbish truck's trailer rolled midday Saturday.
Police were called about 12.10pm to a crash at the Manurewa-Takanini on-ramp, northbound.
SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - TRUCK ROLL - 12:30PM— Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 18, 2020
Due to a truck roll, the Takanini northbound onramp is CLOSED. Emergency services are on site. Please use the Hill Rd on-ramp and expect DELAYS. ^AL pic.twitter.com/bN6CZqJmXf
There were no serious injuries, police said in a statement.
The on-ramp was closed after the incident and motorists were told to expect delays and to take an alternative route.
Shortly before 3.30pm, Waka Kotahi advised that the crash had been cleared and the onramp reopened.