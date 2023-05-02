Ruby Tui re-signs with New Zealand Rugby on two-year deal

Black Ferns heroine Ruby Tui has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for two years.

Tui (Hāmoa, Aotearoa) is taking an immediate sabbatical before she starts training.

Since last year’s triumphant World Cup, Tui (31), who showed so much star power during the cup that she convinced the Eden Park stadium full of Kiwis to sing Tutira Mai Ngā Iwi on the spot to celebrate the Black Ferns’ win, has been taking a break.

But she has since revealed she turned down “massive opportunities” in the United Kingdom and Asia, along with a “mighty fine” offer to switch codes and join the NRLW in Australia.

Tui said she was thrilled she would be staying for the next tournament in 2025.

“It’s a massive day for me and my family,” she told The Breakdown. “I’m really happy and I couldn’t have done it without New Zealand coming out and supporting women’s rugby.

“There’s been offers and it took me ages to sit there and think about what makes me happy. NZR and I were going back and forth for a long time and in the end, thank goodness, we came to a space we agreed on.”

The Black Ferns will next month begin preparations for their first O’Reilly Cup test against Australia on June 29 and, although she is unlikely to feature, new coach Allan Bunting is pleased to retain Tui’s services.

“What she brings on and off the field is something very special,” he said. “I know that it will be welcomed when she returns from her sabbatical.”

- NZ Herald, The Breakdown