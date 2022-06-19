Rugby league at its best: Taniwharau versus Tūrangawaewae

It’s a rivalry like no other, every game goes down to the wire. Taniwharau versus Tūrangawaewae, rugby league at its best.

Tūrangawaewae are the current champs but their rivals are back.

"It's always a tough game against our whānau here in Tūrangawaewae," Taniwharau captain Mahinga Rangi told Te Ao Toa after the game.

"As expected, we got up early on the scoresheet but then they always find a way to come back and make it a close game, as they have done in the past.

"Fortunately, for today we were able to hold them out for the end of the game and we got up," Rangi said.

"It's been about three years I think since our last victory against Tūrangawaewae and it's a bit of a monkey off the back."

Taniwharau won 34-24.