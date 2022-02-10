Rugby league legend Olsen Filipaina passes away aged 64

Rugby league legend Olsen Filipaina (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hāmoa) has passed away in Australia following a battle with Kidney disease.

Filipaina rose to prominence in the 1980s playing for the Kiwis and for 7 NRL seasons for the Balmain Tigers, North Sydney Bears and Eastern Suburbs Roosters.

His 108 points from six tries, 44 goals in 26 tests and 50 total games sees him recognised as one of greatest Kiwis players of all time.

The league legend who’s suffered kidney issues for sometime was admitted to Westmead hospital in Sydney on January 13 for a stomach infection, but his brother Auckland councillor Alf Filipaina says once treatment began he went into Kidney failure; the 64 year old passing away this afternoon after 16 days in ICU.

"It is with a heavy heart, that I inform you that Olsen passed away peacefully in hospital this afternoon," Alf Filipaina wrote on Facebook. "He was a fighter and fought for 16 days in ICU but our heavenly father needed a stand-off for his Rugby League Team, and now he has the best.

"His family spoke to him every day to keep his spirits up and is now reunited with mum, dad, younger brother Rae, and all our tupuna who are now looking after him with all their love.

Alf thanked the doctors, nurses and staff at Westmead hospital for their efforts to save his brother’s life.

"To you all, our whanau/aiga wish to thank you, for all your love and prayers during what has been a very emotional time, and please know that your comments and calls have been comforting to us." He said.