Rugby Park is to have an $8 million injection as part of the government's $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure spend-up.

The large sum will not only be used to restore Rugby Park but also to redevelop it into a fit-for-purpose facility for the wider community, including other sports, entertainment, cultural and whānau events.

Te Ao Mārama talked earlier with Albie Gibson, spokesperson for Māori rugby in Tūranga.