Rurawhe elected Deputy Speaker

Te Tai Hauāuru Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe has been elected Deputy Speaker.

His nomination was supported unanimously across the House today.

Rurawhe was an Assistant Speaker in the last parliament.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said Rurawhe had a "distinguished political pedigree" and referred to his tūpuna T W Ratana.

The sentiments were supported by the opposition, with Chris Bishop saying the National party supported the nomination.

He said Rurawhe was someone who brings "a lot of mana and wisdom to the position."

Rurawhe has held the Tai Hauāuru electorate seat since 2014.

Respected iwi leader

Earlier he held a number of management roles, including business manager at an independent Māori research Institute.

During the 10 years he was chairman of Ngāti Apa, he represented his iwi on issues about health, social services, education and its Treaty settlement.

His electorate extends from Porirua in the south to Putararu on the western side of the North Island.

At the recent election Rurawhe received 12,160 votes while his nearest rival, the Māori Party’s Debbie Ngawhera-Packer, received 11,107. She is also in this Parliament as a result of the Maori Party vote total.