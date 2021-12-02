R&V Axed; Rescheduled for Easter 2022

Tairāwhiti’s Rhythm and Vines festival has been postponed to Easter weekend 2022 after calls from Gisborne locals and Iwi mounted to scrap the event amid fears it could serve as a Covid-19 superspreader event.

24,000 people, 40 percent of whom were from Tāmaki were expected to attend the event, but the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health reveal just 67 percent of whānau Māori in Tairāwhiti are fully vaccinated, far shy of the national 90 percent target.

More than 3000 people had signed a petition to cancel the event with Iwi leaders and health officials saying they feared the region’s health system could be overwhelmed. There’s just 6 intensive care beds in the rohe, with only three set aside for Covid-19 patients.

‘Local iwi have taken the initiative and cancelled annual events such as the Ngāti Porou Pa Wars and Hikurangi Mountain Dawn ceremony, because they believed that was the responsible thing to do and R&V should follow suit.’ Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou chairman Selwyn Parata said last month.

Health Minister Andrew Little weighed in on the controversy earlier this week.

‘There's a lot of concern in the community at the moment about Rhythm and Vines because people are terrified of a whole hoard of people, a lot of them from Auckland coming down and crowding out a reasonably confined space.’ He told NZME.

The new dates for the festival are Friday April 15 2022 to Sunday April 17 2022, although refunds have been offered to ticket holders. 2500 R&V tickets have already been refunded according to organisers, with the refund window closing December 16th at 5pm.

In a statement Rhythm and Vines chief executive Kieran Spillane said the decision to reschedule the event was made alongside Iwi and the region’s DHB.

‘Rhythm and Vines' mission has, and always will be a safe and secure festival for all involved and believes this decision will allow us to keep delivering the best festival experience that over 400,000 young kiwis have enjoyed since 2003.’ he said.

Ticket holders and Iwi had slammed the festival's communications over the last few weeks, demanding to know if the event would go ahead and citing unclear communication.

‘Can you at least release the lineup’ one concertgoer commented on one of the event’s social posts, another added ‘every other festival for New Years has months ago and you seem to think rnv is one of a kind.’.

R&V owners and management admitted they had initially been slow at engaging with iwi and said the lack of certainty on if the event would proceed was because they were seeking clarity on the region’s transition to the new ‘Traffic-light’ Covid-19 management system.