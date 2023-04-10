The sad case of Jason Butler, led into the bush and never seen again

Jason Butler has been missing since October 2021 when he was taken into dense forest and seemingly left to fend for himself. Photo / Supplied

By Virginia Fallon, Stuff

Jason Butler was severely mentally ill when he was taken into Raukūmara ranges and seemingly left to fend for himself. Seventeen months after he went missing his sister is still waiting for justice. Virginia Fallon reports.

Even before he disappeared Jason Butler was never really here.

Mentally ill, regularly unkempt and often transient, the 50-year-old was the sort of man that people tended to give a wide berth or refuse entry into agency offices, that’s if anyone noticed him at all.

Because mostly they didn’t, says Huia Mackley of her brother who lived on the outskirts of everything, a bit like a lonely ghost or invisible man.

“Even now that he’s gone it’s like nobody knew he existed.”

Jason Butler is believed to be the father of ten children. He loved fishing and had a dry sense of humour. Photo / Police

Seventeen months after Butler went missing his sister is determined that not only will her brother be remembered but also receive justice for what she says is a litany of failures by multiple agencies.

Speaking from her home in Australia, Mackley says similar failures span much of Butler’s life, though it's the ones surrounding his disappearance that must be answered first.

And although the case is currently before the coroner, so many of the details can’t be divulged, she believes Butler is still being ignored: “he didn’t matter to many people but he was everything to me.”

When Butler disappeared in October 2021, the mental illness that had plagued most of his adult life was worse than ever before, though it had always been bad.

Ever since he’d returned from Australia in his 20s, precarious mental health had made his life a battle. For years he drifted about, fathering ten children, living rough and falling in and out of relationships.

While Mackley remained overseas, she supported her brother both from afar and during her frequent visits home. Even when he didn’t have identification she worked out a way to send money, as well as providing a cellphone so he could stay in touch – he did have a habit of losing it though.

Ultimately, Butler’s whānau organised for him to move to Ōmāio, in the Bay of Plenty, where he lived without power or running water in a container on his cousin’s property, fishing and doing the odd bit of babysitting.

Mostly he was happy there, says Mackley who’d take him out and about when she visited from Australia – until a head injury from a quad bike accident saw him admitted to hospital.

Pictured with his parents, Jason Butler was often transient and suffered from mental illness. Photo / Supplied

Returning to Ōmāio with the support of a social worker, his deteriorating mental health led to him damaging property and becoming increasingly irrational and “verbally disrespectful” to his support network. Even his beloved sister who’d never heard him speak that way.

Eventually, Butler was in crisis – manic and delusional – so admitted to Whakatāne Hospital under the Mental Health Act. About a week and a half after he was allowed to discharge himself, he was gone.

In October 2021 Butler was taken into the rugged Raukūmara ranges on unapproved work experience by a contractor of Ngā Whenua Rāhui that sits within the Department of Conservation (DOC) for projects on Māori land.

While the outing was meant to be an overnight work trial, Mackley says her brother was in the worst physical and mental health of his life, wearing inappropriate clothing and without food or safety equipment. Mackley has been told the contractor, who cannot be named, said Butler was last seen filling up a drink bottle from the river as the other man went on ahead, calling back a few times before leaving him.

When the contractor emerged from the bush the following day he took four days to report Butler’s disappearance to Ngā Whenua Rāhu who then took 14 days to report it to DOC. It was 139 days before WorkSafe was notified.

On Thursday, a WorkSafe spokesperson said any health and safety considerations identified by police in the case can be referred to the agency for consideration.

Meanwhile, DOC referred questions to Ngā Whenua Rāhu (NWR) director Connie Norgate who in a statement said the department acknowledged the family’s loss and had “engaged openly with them over this matter.

“There were administrative failings in that NWR staff did not meet best-practice timeframes for notification to DOC’s internal risk manager system and to WorkSafe, however, these had no bearing on the SAR efforts which were initiated as soon as we knew Mr Butler was missing.

“Post-incident investigations showed the practice of monitoring contractors had shortcomings however these have been addressed. Once again these had no bearing on how quickly the SAR was initiated.”

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Ash Clements said extensive search and rescue operations were suspended in December 2021, following “five search phases which unfortunately failed to locate Jason.

“We are following up lines of enquiry in relation to this matter and we are not in a position to comment on specific details which could prejudice any future work on this case.”

But Mackley says police stopped looking when ultimately incorrect sightings of her brother were reported, and while she was locked out of the country due to the pandemic, whānau and iwi conducted their own search.

“They searched for 38 days straight, not taking a break. They found some of his clothing but nothing else.”

Even now, they’re still searching and while Butler is presumed dead, finding him will bring some closure.

Mackley says that although her brother might be thought of as “just another Māori missing in the bush”, he was someone who really mattered.

“He had a dry sense of humour and was a man of few words. But all you had to do was give him a bit of your time to find out he was so caring and family-orientated.”

And while not many people really gave him that time, his sister’s not giving up. This week, supporters launched a Givealittle page to raise funds for a lawyer to represent both Butler and his whānau during the upcoming inquiry, as well as make sure his sister can be there.

After all, that’s what she’s always tried to do.

Back in Ōmāio, in the container where Jason Butler use to live there are a list of names he once wrote on the wall. Ten are his children, the rest are other whānau and right at the top is his big sister’s.

”Like my mama,” he’s written next to Huia’s name.