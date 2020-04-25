Safe return to work checklist

The Council of Trade Unions has released a guide for people going back to work on-site when NZ enters level 3 on Tuesday. President Richard Wagstaff says the 10 checks for safe return to work provide clarity about what a safe worksite looks like at level 3.

"This guide flags key health and safety areas and is a starting point for employers and working people to engage in managing Covid-19 and other new risks at Alert Level 3," Wagstaff says.

"As of Tuesday, the number of people working in New Zealand is expected to roughly double, to one million.

"Employers need to be meaningfully engaging now, with the people who will be entering those sites for work on Tuesday, about how they will be keeping everyone safe from catching Covid-19 at work. Employers also need to be providing early reassurance to those who need to stay home that they will be able to make that choice safely and retain their pay."

The guide is available at www.together.org.nz/checklist-level3