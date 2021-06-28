Safer communications for medical staff via new app

Some medical staff have come under fire for sharing sensitive files via social media.

Now a Kiwi startup has developed a new, more secure app called CELO that’s already being used by four District Health Boards.

CELO Chief Executive, Steve Vlok says a British medical study found 90% of medical professionals in developed nations used some form of consumer messaging for their day to day job.

He believes we need to do more about data privacy.

“To give the government a little bit of credit, it is getting better and there’s certainly a lot of reform in seeing how we can look after whānau data better.

CELO is an app that was designed by clinicians for clinicians that enables secure messaging so sensitive information is kept confidential.

“There are some really great tools and legislation available to push these sorts of agendas," says Vlok.