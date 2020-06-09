Safer roads for Northland - Shane Jones

Safer roads for Northland - that's the goal for Associate Minister of Transport, Shane Jones who today, along with local hapū, turned the soil in two Northland locations to make way for much-needed roundabouts.

People turned out to watch the beginning of a new journey. Over $20mil was budgeted to make roads safer in Northland.

Local drivers say the roundabout are crucial to make roads safer.

There are different levels of access and connectivity along SH11 for all modes of transport, which contributes to socio-economic inequality between communities.

The SH11 corridor lacks a prominent cultural narrative but Shane Jones is hoping this will be remedied with the large investment in infrastructure.