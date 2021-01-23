Safer speed limits around marae in Auckland focus of investigation

Papakura Marae. Photo / File

Safer speeds around marae in Tāmaki-Makaurau is soon to be the focus of an investigation into speed limits on high-risk roads across the region, Auckland Transport (AT) says.

"Following a request from Mana Whenua, and recognising that several marae have kura or kōhanga (te reo schools) associated with them, there will be a focus on marae - with the aim of expanding community support for safer speeds.

"This recognises that Māori are over-represented in crashes that cause deaths and serious injuries," AT said in a statement.

Three years ago, AT says it was confronted with grim statistics that showed road safety was a serious issue in Auckland. As a result, it adopted a Vision Zero strategy for Tāmaki-Makaurau in which the aim is that there will be no deaths or serious injuries on the region's transport system by 2050.

The investigation into speeds around marae is part of the second stage of AT’s safe speeds programme in which speed limit changes will be proposed to around 40 per cent of roads near Auckland schools.

Consultation will be carried out in a two-stage approach, with AT to provide more details as investigations are prepared.

Last year, AT says safer speeds were rolled out on more than 600kms of Auckland roads.