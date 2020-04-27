Safety plan to drive-thru Gisborne McDonald's

Gisborne McDonald's is expected to be so full tomorrow, that the local council have initiated a traffic management plan to avoid congestion.

The closing of fast food restaurants nationwide since Alert Level 4 has indicated to staff workers that queues will be packed with hungry mouths.

So, while New Zealand move on Tuesday (28 April) to Alert Level 3, restaurant operations manager Donna McArthur explained car parks on Palmerston Road and Bright street will turn into a one way lane for McDonalds' customers.

The drive through queue can only be entered off Palmerston Road at the Peel Street traffic lights end, then turn left into Bright Street to McDonalds. The exit is a left turn onto Bright Street to Gladstone Road.

Blenheim McDonald's owner Wilhelm Maas expected that his store will have 2-3 cars a minute driving through to his premises. The Blenheim franchise, like the Gisborne services a large rural area. They are the only golden arches for at least an hour in every direction. Stuff reports that Maas has initiated a traffic management plan for his premises as well.

KFC, which is quite popular in Gisborne are yet to advise when they will be opening.