Salvation Army fronts up to inquiry into state abuse

The Salvation Army's Colonel Gerry Walker has fronted the abuse in care royal commission of inquiry, and gave a frank commentary on abuse within the Salvation Army. He unreservedly apologised for abuse and said the army was committed to working with individual survivors and survivor groups "to endeavour as best we can to address the wrongs that were perpetrated many years ago in some instances, more recently in others."

Witnesses for faith-based institutions, including archbishops and a cardinal will give evidence before the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry this month, on their processes for resolving historic and current abuse claims.

Phase 2 of the Faith-based Redress hearing runs from March 15 to 29. Phase 1 of the hearing was held late last year and focused on the experience of survivors in seeking redress (such as compensation, counselling, an apology etc) for abuse and/or neglect in the care of faith-based institutions.

This is the second day of the inquiry into faith-based state abuse, and it was the Salvation Army's turn to face the commissioners. Colonel Gerry Walker said the Salvation Army had admitted to the abuse that occurred within the army. "Abuse has occurred in our corps, which are our community churches but also in our special services, for example our Bridge Programme, which is our addiction service, alcohol and drug addiction service."

The Salvation Army was founded in 1865 in London by one-time Methodist preacher William Booth and his wife Catherine. The organisation has a worldwide membership of more than 1.7 million people. Walker says the Army has now endeavoured to create policies that protect victims of abuse.

"The whistleblowing policy was brought in in August of 2016 within our territory and it enables anyone without any impunity to make a complaint, including that of a sexual nature, and that could be anybody associated with the Salvation Army, a client, right through to including staff and officers."