Samoa announces snap lockdown

Photo / Government of Samoa

Samoa will go into a snap 48-hour lockdown early this evening.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa, in a written press announcement today, said a nationwide lockdown will be enforced for Samoa from 6pm today until 6pm on Monday.

The announcement follows the confirmation this morning of 15 Covid-19 cases among passengers who arrived on a flight from Brisbane on Wednesday.

"This is a significant number of cases for Samoa, and despite all of them being in quarantine, Cabinet has decided to exercise and impose measures that will further enhance the security and protection of everyone from the virus particularly a likely community transmission," Prime Minister Mata'afa said.

The lockdown will require everyone to remain at their homes except for authorised essential workers and only authorised vehicles will be allowed on the roads during the lockdown period.

"All other activities such as work, schools, travels, restaurants, bars and churches will be closed."

The Police will continue to maintain law and order, she said.

"It is our humble request that we continue to work together as a nation and to trust in God, for He will never leave nor forsake us. We implore your support and assistance by staying safe in our homes. SOIFUA".