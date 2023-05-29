Sāmoa Language Week: New Zealand's most spoken Pacific language celebrated

By Stuff reporter Torika Toklau.

Understanding and using New Zealand’s most spoken Pacific language is vital to its survival, Minister for Pacific Peoples Barbara Edmonds says.

Sāmoa Language Week begins today and is a time when the country rallies around Gaganga Sāmoa, and the nearly 2% of New Zealanders who speak it.

It’s the most spoken Pacific language in New Zealand, with Sāmoans the biggest Pacific group in Aotearoa.

It’s also the third most spoken language in the country – behind English and te reo Māori – and the second most spoken language in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“The Sāmoan population in New Zealand are one of our fastest-growing populations and largest Pacific group,” Edmonds said.

“They represent 47.9 per cent of all Pacific people in our country.”

A Pacific languages survey last year showed the significant role Pacific languages played in the daily lives of its communities.

More than 80% of Sāmoans believed it was important to be able to speak Gagana Sāmoa and 83% used digital technology, media and the Internet to help them connect more to their language and culture.

“No matter where you are on your language journey, I want to encourage everyone to speak and share our Sāmoan language as much as possible,” Edmonds said.

She said the Sāmoan community have been busy planning events and online activities to celebrate their language.

“This year we’ve invested $13.3 million from Budget 2023 to implement the Pacific Languages Strategy and ensure our communities have more opportunities to hear, speak and learn our languages.

“If our Pacific people have more tools and support for languages, we can ensure we preserve them for generations to come.”

This year’s language theme is: Mitamita i lau gagana, maua’a lou fa’asinomaga, which translates to: Be proud of your language and grounded in your identity.

“During the week, we are encouraging everyone to value and use Gagana Sāmoa - be it our young people, families, church groups, or elders.”

