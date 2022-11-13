Samoa win thriller against England to book world cup final spot

Credit: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Samoa has scored a sensational golden-point 27-26 upset over England to win their way through to the final of the rugby league world cup against Australia next weekend.

Crushed 60-6 by the English earlier in the tournament, Samoa were on fire today.

"We knew if we turned up and played our best footy, we knew what we could achieve," Samoan captain Junior Paulo said.

"We owe it to the people of Samoa. It's all about the journey, and the journey continues."

Samoa led 10-6 at halftime and all but had the winning of the semi-final sorted in the closing minutes when centre Stephen Crichton grabbed an intercept try for the Pacific Islanders with less than 10 minutes to go in regular time.

That's until England's George Williams split Samoa's defensive line open in his own half with barely three minutes left on the clock to send Herbie Farnworth racing in for the try that squared it all up 26-26.

But it was to be Samoa's day, as Crichton ensured it would be a history-making occasion for the Pacific Island nation sending a field goal sailing through the uprights for the golden point win.

WATCH Match Highlights