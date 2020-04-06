Samoan dad recovering from COVID-19 at home

Samoan father Geoff Muliaga Brown was twice turned away before testing positive for COVID-19.

At the time, he was denied the test for COVID-19 because his symptoms weren't severe and he didn't meet the criteria.

He was finally admitted a week later.

His daughter attends Auckland's Marist College - which now has the country's biggest cluster of COVID-19 cases of 66

The Auckland man shared his journey with his followers on Facebook to encourage others to heed the warnings and take the virus seriously by staying home.

Last week, our Tapatahi team shared Geoff's story while he was a patient in Auckland hospital.

Today, he gave us an update whilst still recovering at his home in Auckland.

Another Samoan dad, and well-known radio broadcaster, Sela Alo, took to Facebook as well, confirming he had tested positive recently for COVID-19 as well.

Both dads are urging our Māori and Pacific communities especially to keep safe and stay home.