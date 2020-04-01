Samoan father urges people to take COVID-19 seriously

Samoan father Geoff Muliaga Brown says he was twice denied a COVID-19 test before he tested positive.

He believes he contracted the virus after attending an event at Marist College, which has the biggest cluster of COVID-19 cases in the country, where 48 people have tested positive to date.

But Geoff wasn't admitted into hospital until one week after he fell ill.

He was denied the test for COVID-19 twice over four days because his symptoms weren't severe and he didn't meet the criteria.

Geoff has shared his story on social media because he wants people to take COVID-19 seriously.