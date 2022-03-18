Samoan PM begins nationwide lockdown after first community Covid case

Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa has announced the island nation will be under alert level two restrictions until midnight Saturday, after a 29-year-old woman tested positive as part of the government’s requirement for testing before flying to Fiji, according to the Samoa Observer.

It is Samoa's first community case of Covid-19, and was confirmed yesterday afternoon.

The individual is in isolation at the National Hospital’s isolation ward at Moto’otua, with the Ministry of Health now undergoing contract tracing to identify anyone who may have come into contact.

Under alert level 2 restrictions, vaccination cards must be shown and face masks are mandatory. All schools will be closed, as well as nightclubs, bars, fitness centres and games. Other services will still be open.

However, beginning from midnight Saturday, March 19 to midnight Tuesday, March 22, the country will be shifted into a nationwide lockdown in alert level 3 (Red).

This requires schools to remain closed, and bans public gatherings, churches and other services except for essential services.