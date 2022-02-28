Savage to lead the Blues into Super Rugby Aupiki campaign

After thinking her highly successful rugby career might be at an end, former Black Fern Aroha Savage is now surprised to find herself a Super Rugby captain.

With 20-week-old twins in her arms, the last thing the powerhouse loose forward was expecting was a call from Blues coach Willie Walker asking if she was interested in returning to the game.

After careful thought, Savage agreed but, when the next call came from Walker, it shocked her more. It was to ask if she would accept the role as captain for the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition.

“My first emotion was actually honour,” the 33-year-old Te Whānau-a-Apanui uri, said, "it's a massive thing to be a captain of a team. Even just being in the leadership group is an honour and a privilege."

“Firstly returning to play after having my twins and now having the opportunity to lead the team as captain is my greatest challenge yet.”

Savage, who has won two World Cups as a Black Fern, and played 33 tests, said after the 2020 season she became pregnant and assumed her rugby days would be behind her.

'Long way to go'

“I thought this was such a big and important thing for women’s rugby and I wanted to be part of it. I have always believed in taking opportunities when they are in front of you. So, it wasn’t a hard decision to accept.”

Many weeks of hard work, made easier with experience and wisdom, have seen Savage back in trim.

“After my first training, I thought there was no way I could do this. I couldn’t even run. My twins are what motivated me to get out there every day to train harder. I knew my return to play was bigger than myself. I wanted to prove if I can do this, so can all the other mamas out there that want to return to sport. I am proud of what I have achieved so far. However, I still have a long way to go.”

She was somewhat nervous at the first team camp as she only knew a handful of the players.

“After our first run I was blown away with the amount of talent just waiting to explode and deliver. It is another level and I can’t wait to get out there with these girls.

“We set high standards and we are on the right track.”

What is more she will be taking her twins with her into the bubble at Taupo, and within the group there are plenty of helping hands to provide a unique experience for her babies.

Walker said he was thrilled to have Savage back in the playing ranks as skipper.

“We have got some very good leaders in our group who will provide huge support but Aroha has such special qualities as a player and as a person. This is an important stepping stone for the development of women’s rugby in this country, and she is the right person to lead us.”

The proud South Auckland -raised Savage grew up as a Blues fan. She made her Auckland provincial debut as 17-year-old from Manurewa. By 20 she was a Black Fern. She says the fact a Blues women's team now exists is "massive."

"So I hope I'm doing my whānau and my friends proud by representing you guys at the highest level," she says.

The squad heads to Taupo this week ahead of the Super Rugby Aupiki season, with their opening this weekend against the Chiefs Manawa.