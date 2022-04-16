SBW tells YouTuber Jake Paul 'come get it'

Credit / Sky Sports

Sonny Bill Williams says he will be more than happy to hand YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul "your first loss".

"We're still locking down a lot of opponents, there's a lot of names," Paul said earlier this week about plans for an August fight.

Paul told The Fight podcast, "There's a lot of people on the hit list," after rattling off the names of the likes of "Floyd Mayweather, (Oscar) De La Hoya, Anderson Silva, Tommy Fury".

However, it was when he threw SBW's name in the mix right at the end of his list - "Sonny Williams out of Australia" - that he got the Kiwi's attention.

"Looks like I’m on the hit list," Williams wrote Friday on Twitter, alongside a ('you've had a few too many') woozy emoji.

A polite Williams kept his response respectful.

"I’m not gonna hate on this guy at all as I respect what he’s done. I also really respect his skillset as a boxer."

But then Williams went ahead and threw in some fight talk for good measure, "But if he wants some he can get it!"

"@jakepaul Yours respectfully - your first loss".

Looks like I’m on the hit list 🥴

Last month, SBW scored a first-round knockout of AFL legend and former Sydney Swans star Barry Hall in Sydney.

Paul's most recent fight was in December, a rematch against Tyron Woodley, which the YouTuber won by a sixth-round KO. The fight was a substitute for Paul's scheduled bout against Tommy Fury, who withdrew due to illness.