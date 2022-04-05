Scholarship for ambitious Māori secondary school students open

An education company that specialises in the preparation and application of students to join high-level universities has just opened up this year's scholarship for Māori students.

Crimson Education has given more than $500,000 over the past five years to fund the Te Ara a Kupe Beaton Scholarship, which aims to support young Māori representation on the international stage.

These scholarships encourage local students to follow their passions and pursue their most ambitious aspirations, whether it's law at the University of Auckland or computer science at Stanford.

The winning students will get up to $25,000 in individualised mentorship and education services to assist them in applying for and being accepted into their preferred university.

One student, Anais Magner, is attending Mount Holyoke College in the US, with over US$250,000 of on-campus study costs covered. Samuel Taylor has gone to Harvard University after having gained perfect SAT scores.

Applications must be in by April 10.