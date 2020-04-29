School doors reopen across Aotearoa for Level 3

It is back to school for children today with the reopening of schools and early learning centres for those with parents returning to work at Level 3.

The highest numbers of those reported to be returning to school are in Auckland, Taranaki, Whanganui and Manawatū who will see nine percent of their schooling population return.

Te Tai Tokerau has the lowest number of returnees in the country and chair of Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association Pat Newman says that children remaining at home has offered an opportunity for holistic education.

Only 2% of Tai Tokerau students are expected to return physically to schools and early learning centres, and the reasons are varied.

But learning from home has proven many advantages, where parents have adopted more practical learning.

For Te Rangianiwaniwa, practical learning maybe a core subject for their students going forward.

For now though, schools will be waiting on the government's announcements on what Level 2 will look like.