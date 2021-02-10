School fire leaves 400 kids in one classroom

Apanui School in Whakatāne has been forced to run classes at the local hall following a fire that destroyed parts of the school at the weekend.

At 2am last Saturday a fire destroyed large parts of the school while 400 students and 35 staff are forced to run classes at Whakatāne War Memorial Hall for the next three weeks.

An outpour of help has been offered by the local community to tidy up the school, but authorities are only allowing emergency services onsite.

Whakatane Police Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson says nobody was hurt or killed in the fire.

"The cause is undetermined at this point so the police have put a officer in charge of the scene in there," said Sergeant Wilson.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand are investigating the scene to determine the cause of the fire.