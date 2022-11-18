Scientists drill down on pounamu properties

Why is pounamu so tough?

That’s a question for the kaitiaki of this taonga, Ngāi Tahu, who will be working alongside a team from GNS Science | Te Pū Ao, as well as artisans and scientists from Otago University to discover the special properties of Aotearoa's nephrite jade as part of a new Marsden Fund research project.

The project is the next step for the legacy of the Beck International Jade Research Collection, which was vested with GNS Science by Russell Beck and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu in 2017.

Theories are being tested as to why pounamu is as tough as steel and resistant to fracture, even though the rock’s minerals are fairly soft.

GNS scientist Dr Simon Cox, co-leader of the materials science aspects of the collaboration says the fibres of those minerals “are locked together, twisted together to make that strength,” likening it to harakeke being used for rope.

However, he thinks that the strain stored in the rocks is key to providing the answers instead.

“When the rock is formed in the earth, it’s a bit like a jack in the box. It’s been pushed together in the box and when it comes out, it’s still got that spring compressed in it. That has an effect on that way it resists the erosion and breaking of it.

“If you ask me something about it in three years, I’ll probably tell you something completely different.”

The knowledge from carvers who work with pounamu daily will be tapped into, to help select, grade and analyse materials to find their properties.

“We then want to feed that information back to them so they can start to understand the science behind it, and what they might mean for how they reassess the rock.”

The initiative has important cultural, geological, archaeological, and materials science implications that could change the way jade is used around the globe and improve the way the resource is managed.