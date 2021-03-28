Scooter rider dies after crash with vehicle in Gisborne

A man has died following a crash between a moped and a parked vehicle in Gisborne overnight, police said in a statement Sunday.



Police said a moped scooter collided with the rear of a parked truck on Anzac Street at 10.15pm on Saturday.



"The moped rider, a 34-year-old man, was critically injured in the crash and was transported to Gisborne Hospital. Sadly, he died a short time later," police said.



Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.