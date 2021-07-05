Scooter speedsters raise $200k for mental health

A team of 16 scooter riders was meant to be raising $50,000 for mental health on a journey from Cape Reinga to Bluff.

But when they got to the deep south the riders discovered they had raised an astonishing nearly $250,000 for the cause via donations and their Give-a-little page.

Organiser Perry Sansom says he had been planning the trip on his own "but I thought it would get pretty lonely, so I decided to invite some friends and it really just started from there,” he says.

During their travels, the 16-man crew wore high-visibility vests that had the message “we all have mental health” on the back. Sansom said they stopped every hour or so at cafes and gas stations, where they engaged in meaningful conversations about mental health with people in the area.

“One of the most memorable experiences for me was when a man followed us for about half an hour and gave me $5, but I felt as if I was literally taking $5,000.

“That’s what it felt like, the way it meant for him and for me.”

The support that the initiative received, has prompted Sansom to start planning for another rally next year.

“It’s certainly a goal that I have, and I’m working on it,” he says.