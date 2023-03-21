Scott Robertson named next All Blacks coach

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has won the race to become the new All Blacks head coach from 2024, as confirmed moments ago by New Zealand Rugby.

He succeeds current coach Ian Foster, who will lead the team into the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France before leaving the position.

Robertson says it's an honour to take a job that comes with lots of responsibility, "but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity.

"I can’t wait.”

Robertson is a former All Black, having played 23 tests from 1998 until 2002. Since retiring in 2007, he began coaching with the Sumner Rugby Club in Christchurch before moving into an assistant role with Canterbury in 2008 and taking over as head coach in 2013. He went on to win three premiership titles between 2013 and 2016.

Beat Jamie Joseph

Since becoming the Crusaders' head coach in 2017, he has guided the team to six consecutive Super Rugby titles. He also coached the Barbarians FC to a win over the All Blacks XV team last year.

Robertson won the race over Jamie Joseph.

“We were very happy with the calibre and quality of the people involved and would like to thank all of those who took part in the process," NZR chair Dame Patsy Reddy says.

"The decision to appoint the next All Blacks head coach ahead of the Rugby World Cup was not taken lightly, but we believe it was the right decision for New Zealand Rugby and the All Blacks and will set the team up for future success.

“We congratulate Scott on his appointment and look forward to working together in 2024 but have also been clear that New Zealand Rugby’s full support this year will be focused on the current All Blacks coaching team as we look toward the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.”