Scribe releases first new music in over a decade

Scribe has released a new music video this weekend, his first new music in more than a decade.

The new single is called Non-Attachment and is from an upcoming album with the working title Scribe Is Dead.

Scribe, aka Malo Luafutu, told RNZ's Music 101 show, "I feel relieved and I feel a little bit proud of myself to even put myself into a position to even release this song."

His struggles with addiction and other life challenges are documented in the recent television series Scribe: Return Of The Crusader.

"At the worst part of it, I lost my family, I lost everything, I lost my reputation, humiliated. I lost my clean criminal record and, I don't know, I think it's a real trying time for any person," Scribe told Music 101.

"It was a blessing in disguise because I got out and I knew I didn't want to go back to where I was."