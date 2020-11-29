Search for black Range Rover after man shot dead in Wellsford

A homicide investigation has commenced after a man died in Wellsford, north of Auckland on Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a call about 7.45pm that a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound on Wayby Station Road.

On arrival police located the man deceased at the scene.

Police said they have offered support to family and friends of the deceased.

A scene guard remained in place overnight.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said in a statement Sunday afternoon, there is no indication that the shooting is linked to gang activity, or to any other current investigations across Tāmaki Makarau at present.

He said police have been conducting scene examinations and have located a vehicle of interest.

Police would like anybody who knows or has seen a black Range Rover, registration KBK990, or its occupants in the Rodney or Northland areas in the past few days to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201128/2875.