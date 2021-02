Police are renewing a search this morning for a person who is missing following a water incident in the Waikato River on Saturday evening.

Police said they received a report shortly before 8pm about a man who had come off his jetski.

An aerial search was carried out by the police eagle helicopter last night and will resume today.

Anyone who saw a man on a jetski in the river near Frost Road, Onewhero last night is asked to contact the police maritime unit on 0800 10 28 35.