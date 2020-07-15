Search continues for missing fisherman at Lake Wakatipu

The search for Dunedin man Martin Suttie, who went missing after fishing in Lake Wakatipu earlier this week, continued today without success.

Today the Police National Dive Squad completed further searches of the lake.

Dive specialists from the HMNZS Mataatua were brought in to assist with the search and planning is underway for them to utilise remote operated and autonomous underwater vehicles tomorrow.

Mr Suttie, who had been fishing near the shore, was reported missing around 3.20pm on Sunday 12 July.