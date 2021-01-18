Search for missing Wellington kayaker resumes

Photo / Supplied

The search for a man thought to be missing from a kayak recovered off Wellington's south coast on Sunday resumed at first light this morning, police have said in a statement.

The man's kayak was found floating in the water around 3:30pm on Sunday in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it.

Photo / Supplied

Police inquiries identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking in the morning who had not returned when expected.

A helicopter conducted an air search Sunday and police search and rescue also conducted land-based searches. Water searches were undertaken by police and a Wellington airport rescue boat.

This morning's search is being undertaken by the police launch Lady Elizabeth IV and the Wellington Coastguard.

Police said aerial searches are also being conducted by an RNZAF helicopter and the Wellington Westpac rescue helicopter.

Shore search parties began walking around the Miramar coastline at 7am.

Police said further shoreline search parties will repeat the searches conducted yesterday along the Eastbourne, Wainuiomata and Waiarapa coastlines.

Anyone who locates any items of interest in these areas is asked to contact police immediately on 111 and quote event number P045173862.