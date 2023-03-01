Search for next All Blacks coach begins

New Zealand Rugby has confirmed it has begun the selection process for the All Blacks head coach from 2024.

Following months of speculation over the future of current coach Ian Foster beyond this year's Rugby World Cup, NZR chairperson Dame Patsy Reddy says the board has had its hand forced.

"Until now, New Zealand Rugby has been reluctant to talk publicly about an appointment process for the All Blacks coach to protect the integrity of the process, and to minimise the scrutiny on the individuals involved. Recent events, however, necessitate some clarity."

Frontrunners for the job are understood to be Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Japan's coach, Jamie Joseph. Foster has spoken out in recent weeks about his frustration at the public discourse taking place surrounding his position.

Decision in four to six weeks

"I'm looking at the energy and debate that's gone on here and, to be me, it's becoming about individuals, it's becoming about what suits people regarding timing and quite frankly, I don't know if going early or late will suit me either way.

"I think it's pretty highly unlikely that I will be in this job next year, but I keep getting asked about it, if I'm going to apply and I kind of think that's not really the big question for me. The big question is what's the best for the All Blacks in 2023," Foster told NZME last month.

Reddy says NZR has carefully weighed up all scenarios and the key lessons following from 2019.



"We appreciate these decisions are challenging as we try to find the balance between public scrutiny and high-performance expectations, within the need to safeguard our responsibilities and ensure we are prioritising conversations internally with our people."

The current All Blacks coaching and management team, led by Ian Foster, continues to have the full support of New Zealand Rugby through this critical Rugby World Cup year, Reddy says.

A decision on who will lead the All Blacks in the new year is expected to be revealed in the next four to six weeks. Until then Dame Patsy says NZR will be making no further comment.