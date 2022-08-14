Search for teenage kayaker missing on Lake Rotorua continues

Photo / File

Search teams are continuing efforts to locate a teenage kayaker missing on Lake Rotorua.

The 18-year-old was last seen on Wednesday afternoon when he went for a kayak on the eastern side of the lake around 2.30pm.

He is described as Māori, about 188cm tall, with a slim build, and was wearing dark clothing.

Police recovered his orange and blue kayak on Wednesday evening but there was no sign of the paddler.

Police Land Search and Rescue teams, Coastguard, Navy and Police dive teams completed a further full-day search on Saturday.

The Navy has used sonar and a multi-beam echo sounder in the search and has an autonomous underwater vehicle should they need to search the deeper areas of the lake.

Police are asking for any sightings of the teen, in the water or exiting the lake.

They are also appealing for occupants of any vessels that left Mokoia Island on Wednesday afternoon between 2 to 5pm to contact them.