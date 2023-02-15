Seaside Maketū getting back to normal with Māori health service help

In the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle, life is slowly getting back to normal in Maketū, with the help of its Māori health service.

Pare Tapsell (Te Arawa) is a huge part of the Maketū Health and Social Services and she says it is the face of calm for the community.

“We are the voice of reassurance and that's what we do. We try to reassure our people that we are going to be okay in our little village.”

Maketū resident Angie Belcher is a full-time writer who says her whānau is well and safe thanks to the kindness and assistance of all of her friends and neighbours in the community.



Help is one hauora Māori centre away for Maketū.

“One of the biggest mistakes we all make is that we are too afraid or too proud to ask for help.

There is always help at Maketū and we know that and, although you don't always have to ask for support, if you don't accept it and get out of your door, you just don’t see what's on offer for us by these amazing people here at our very own health and social services.”

Pare Tapsell says that the smallest things people often forget to do is to help others, whether it be by providing hot kai and hot drinks "and that is exactly what we have done.

“We support all of our whānau as best as we can, something as simple as just putting a sausage sizzle out the front, offering a hot drink to our whānau."

She says although it is a small village, "we all have full hearts ready to help anyone in need.

“We are hopeful though that people reach out and everyone realises that this hauora house isn't just a beautiful building here in the CBD of Maketū, it’s actually a place that you can come to and get support.”